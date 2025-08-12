US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. She Didn’t See It Coming by Shari Lapena (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. An…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. She Didn’t See It Coming by Shari Lapena (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. The Hamptons Lawyer by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Flirting with Trouble by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

5. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. Maybe Someday by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. Dead Line by Marc Cameron (Kensington Books)

8. Accomplice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. Luck of the Devil by Denise Grover Swank (DGS)

10. The Little Liar by Mitch Albom (Harper)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. She Didn’t See It Coming: A Novel (Unabridged) by Shari Lapena (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

7. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

9. The Shadow House by Anna Downes (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

10. Regretting You (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

