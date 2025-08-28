Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow are also leaving ‘SNL’

Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow are leaving the sketch show, becoming the third and fourth cast members to depart this week.

(CNN) — More cast changes are coming to “Saturday Night Live.”

On Thursday, CNN confirmed that Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow are leaving the sketch show, becoming the third and fourth cast members to depart this week.

Gardner’s departure comes after eight seasons with the show, which saw her create famously neurotic addled characters and fan favorites including Angel, every boxer’s girlfriend from every boxing movie ever.

Longfellow was on “SNL” for three seasons.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Gardner and Longfellow, as well as for “Saturday Night Live,” for comment.

The news comes after a different pair of cast members announced their departures from the show earlier in the week.

On Monday, Devon Walker shared he was leaving the show via an Instagram post, writing in part that the working environment there was at times “toxic as hell.”

Walker, who was with the show three seasons, likened his time on the show to a “little marriage,” saying, “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool.”

Two days later, Emil Wakim also took to Instagram to inform followers he was leaving the show, writing that “it was a gut punch of a call to get but I’m so grateful for my time there.”

Wakim was on the show for one season.

Almost every year, a slew of cast additions and exits are announced prior to the new season of “SNL.”

Last week, “SNL” creator and overseer Lorne Michaels told Puck that some major changes were coming to the cast. Announcements revealing who he’s selected to join the cast as new members are expected soon.

“SNL” Season 51 will premiere on October 4, according to NBC.

