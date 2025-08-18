Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 24-30: Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 87. Singer Marshall Thompson of The…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 24-30:

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 87. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 83. Actor Ann Archer is 78. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 76. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 70. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 67. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” ″Mad Men”) is 64. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 63. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 62. Actor Marlee Matlin is 60. Newsman David Gregory is 55. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 55. Director Ava DuVernay (TV’s “Queen Sugar,” film’s “Selma”) is 53. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 52. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 52. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 52. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 49. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” ″A Cinderella Story”) is 44. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 42. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 37.

Aug. 25: Actor Tom Skerritt is 92. Director John Badham (“Saturday Night Fever”) is 86. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 82. Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 81. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and Outlaws) is 76. Actor John Savage is 76. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 76. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 74. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 73. Musician Elvis Costello is 71. Director Tim Burton is 67. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 67. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 65. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 64. Actor Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 64. Actor Joanne Whalley is 64. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 63. Actor Blair Underwood is 61. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 59. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 59. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 58. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 57. TV chef Rachael Ray is 57. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 56. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 55. Model Claudia Schiffer is 55. Actor Nathan Page (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is 54. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 51. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Succession,” “Big Little Lies”) is 49. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 48. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 47. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 44. Actor Blake Lively is 38.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 85. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 80. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 76. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 74. Actor Brett Cullen (“Falcon Crest,” “Person of Interest”) is 69. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 65. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 64. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 60. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 59. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 59. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 56. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 55. Latin pop singer Thalia is 54. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 51. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 50. Actor Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones”) is 49. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 45. Actor Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman,” new “Star Trek” movies) is 45. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 43. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 40. Singer-actor Cassie is 39. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 37. Actor Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 37. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 34. Actor Keke Palmer (“Nope,” “Akeelah and the Bee”) is 32.

Aug. 27: Actor-singer Tommy Sands is 88. Actor Tuesday Weld is 82. Actor G.W. Bailey (″The Closer”) is 81. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht (“The War of the Roses”) is 80. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 72. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” ″The Big Lebowski”) is 72. Actor Diana Scarwid (“Mommie Dearest”) is 70. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 69. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 64. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 63. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 60. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 58. Country singer Colt Ford is 56. Actor Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 55. Rapper Mase is 50. Actor Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 49. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes to Jail”) is 49. Actor Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 47. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) is 46. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 46. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 46. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 44. Actor Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 44. Actor Amanda Fuller (“Last Man Standing”) is 41. Singer Mario is 39. Actor Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 37. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 31. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 22.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Enos”) is 90. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 85. Actor Barbara Bach is 79. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 78. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 74. Actor Daniel Stern is 68. Actor John Allen Nelson (“24,” “Santa Barbara”) is 66. Actor Emma Samms (“Dynasty,” “General Hospital”) is 65. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 64. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 60. Country singer Shania Twain is 60. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 57. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 56. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 56. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 54. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 52. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 47. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 45. Country singer Jake Owen is 44. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 43. Actor Kelly Thiebaud (“General Hospital”) is 43. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 39. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 39. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 37. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 36. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 35. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 34. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 34. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Annie,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 22. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 20.

Aug. 29: Actor Elliott Gould is 87. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (TV’s “Too Close For Comfort,” film’s “The Warriors”) is 73. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 69. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 66. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 57. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 55. Actor Carla Gugino is 54. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 48. Actor Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 46. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Jennifer Landon (“Yellowstone,” “As the World Turns”) is 42. Actor Jeffrey Licon (“The Brothers Garcia”) is 40. Actor Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 39. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 36.

Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley (“Evening Shade”) is 86. Actor and former U.S. Rep. Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 84. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 83. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 82. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 77. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 74. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 68. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 62. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 59. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 54. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 54. Actor Cameron Diaz is 53. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 51. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 48. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 48. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 47. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 40. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic! At the Disco) is 39. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 38.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.