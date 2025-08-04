Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 10-16: Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 79. Singer-flutist…

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 79. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 78. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 76. Singer Patti Austin is 75. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 66. Actor Antonio Banderas is 65. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 64. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 62. Singer Neneh Cherry is 61. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 61. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 58. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 57. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law & Order”) is 53. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 52. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 51. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Reba”) is 46. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 46. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 45. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 45. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210″) is 41. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 38. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 35. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 14.

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 82. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 82. Country singer John Conlee is 79. Singer Joe Jackson is 71. Actor Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 60. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 58. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 57. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 57. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 57. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 57. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 55. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 52. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 49. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 49. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 46. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 45. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 42. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 41. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 40. Rapper Asher Roth is 40. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 32.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 86. Actor Dana Ivey is 84. Actor Jennifer Warren is 84. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 76. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 75. Singer Kid Creole (of Kid Creole and the Coconuts) is 75. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 71. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 71. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 69. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 69. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 64. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 62. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 60. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 58. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 54. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 54. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 54. Actor Casey Affleck is 50. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 45. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 45. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 37. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 34. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 33. Actor Imani Hakim (“Mythic Quest,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 32.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ″Murder One”) is 81. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 77. Director Paul Greengrass (the “Bourne” films) is 70. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 66. Actor Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ″Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 64. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Debi Mazar is 61. Actor Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 58. Actor Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is 55. Country singer Andy Griggs is 52. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 47. Actor Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 46. Actor Sebastian Stan is 43. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 41. Singer James Morrison is 41. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 26.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 87. Country singer Connie Smith is 84. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 80. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky & Hutch”) is 79. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Actor Susan St. James is 79. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 78. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 77. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 75. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 74. Actor Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” ″227″) is 69. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 66. Singer Sarah Brightman is 65. Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Actor Halle Berry is 59. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 57. Actor Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 57. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 57. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 56. Actor Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 53. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 51. Actor Mila Kunis is 42. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 42. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 42. Actor Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 21.

Aug. 15: Actor-musician Jim Dale is 90. Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 89. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 83. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 81. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 79. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 77. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 76. Actor Tess Harper is 75. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 70. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” ″Heroes”) is 68. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″Cory in the House”) is 67. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 64. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 62. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 58. Actor Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”) is 57. Actor Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is 55. Actor Ben Affleck is 53. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″Species”) is 51. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 41. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 36. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 36. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 36. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 35. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 35.

Aug. 16: Actor Ann Blyth (“Mildred Pierce”) is 97. Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” ″The Virginian”) is 92. Actor Julie Newmar (TV’s “Batman”) is 92. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 91. Actor Anita Gillette is 89. Actor Bob Balaban (“A Mighty Wind,” ″Best In Show”) is 80. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 80. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 79. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 77. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Will and Grace”) is 75. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (“Family Matters”) is 74. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 72. Singer J.T. Taylor (Kool and the Gang) is 72. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” ″The Terminator”) is 71. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 70. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 68. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 68. Actor Angela Bassett is 67. Singer Madonna is 67. Actor Timothy Hutton is 65. Actor Steve Carell is 63. Actor Andy Milder (“Weeds”) is 57. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 55. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 53. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 50. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 45. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 40. Actor Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 40. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (“Desperate Housewives”) is 39. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 39. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 38. Rapper Young Thug is 34. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 32. Singer Greyson Chance is 28.

