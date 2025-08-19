Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. MK True Crime, MK Media
2. Hands Tied, iHeart True Crime
3. Street Preachers, Phillip Anthony Mitchell & Tim Timberlake
4. Show Me Something, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
5. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports
6. Hoax!, iHeartPodcasts
7. Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Crime House
8. Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas, The Ringer
9. Dirty Rush: The Truth about Sorority Life, iHeartPodcasts
10. The C-Word, Audacy
