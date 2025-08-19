Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. MK True Crime, MK Media 2. Hands Tied, iHeart True Crime 3. Street Preachers, Phillip…

Top New Shows (US)

1. MK True Crime, MK Media

2. Hands Tied, iHeart True Crime

3. Street Preachers, Phillip Anthony Mitchell & Tim Timberlake

4. Show Me Something, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume

5. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports

6. Hoax!, iHeartPodcasts

7. Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Crime House

8. Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas, The Ringer

9. Dirty Rush: The Truth about Sorority Life, iHeartPodcasts

10. The C-Word, Audacy

