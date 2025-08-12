Live Radio
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 11:54 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska, 20/20 True Crime

2. MK True Crime, MK Media

3. Fudd Around And Find Out, iHeart Women’s Sports

4. Hands Tied, iHeart True Crime

5. Show Me Something, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume

6. Street Preachers, Phillip Anthony Mitchell & Tim Timberlake

7. Dirty Rush: The Truth about Sorority Life, iHeartPodcasts

8. Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas, The Ringer

9. Hoax!, iHeartPodcasts

10. Gumshoes & Dragons, Gumshoes & Dragons

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

