US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 2. “Edge of Honor” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler) 3. “Never Flinch”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. “Edge of Honor” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

3. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Tusk Love” by Thea Guanzon (Random House Worlds)

5. “Don’t Let Him In” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

6. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

7. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “A Forbidden Alchemy” by Stacey McEwan (Saga)

9. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

10. “The First Gentleman” by Patterson/Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)

11. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “A Mother’s Love” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

15. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

3. “Unruly” by Lauren Wittenberg Weiner (BenBella/Holt)

4. “Super Agers” by Eric Topol (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Behind the Badge” by Johnny Joey Jones (Harper Influence)

6. “The Simple Path to Wealth (revised & expanded ed.)” by JL Collins (Authors Equity)

7. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

8. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

9. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

10. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

11. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

12. “Uncommon Favor” by Dawn Staley (Black Privilege)

13. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

14. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

15. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

9. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “Sandwich” by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial)

13. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

15. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

