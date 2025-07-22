US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. The Idaho Four by…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The Idaho Four by James Patterson and Vicky Ward, narrated by Elisabeth Rodgers (Little, Brown & Company)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Crime Scenes by Vespucci, narrated by Emilia Fox (Audible Originals)

5. The Secret Daughter by Forest Sounds, narrated by Ellen Archer (Audible Originals)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. In This Economy? by Kyla Scanlon and Morgan Housel – foreword, narrated by Kyla Scanlon and Morgan Housel (Random House Audio)

9. The Mission by Tim Weiner, narrated by Stefan Rudnicki (HarperAudio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Rich Girl Summer by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale (Audible Originals)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

3. Defiance of the Fall 15 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

4. Isles of the Emberdark by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kaleo Griffith and Jennifer Jill Araya (Dragonsteel, LLC)

5. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

6. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (HarperAudio)

7. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and the author (Random House Audio)

8. Eavesdropper by Elliot Wolf, performed by Matt Dillon, Susan Kelechi Watson and Matthew Lillard (Audible Originals)

9. The Golden Goblin by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (Podium Audio)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

