US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The Idaho Four by James Patterson and Vicky Ward, narrated by Elisabeth Rodgers (Little, Brown & Company)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Crime Scenes by Vespucci, narrated by Emilia Fox (Audible Originals)

5. My Good Side by Scheana Shay, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Secret Daughter by Forest Sounds, narrated by Ellen Archer (Audible Originals)

8. Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Rich Girl Summer by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale (Audible Originals)

3. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

4. A Brief History of Chronomancy by Andrew Rowe, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)

5. Sons of Valor IV: False Flag by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Publishing)

6. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and the author (Random House Audio)

7. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Richard Armitage, Joanne Froggatt, Tamaryn Payne, Gemma Whelan, Louise Brealey and Patience Tomlinson (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Jakob’s Point by Michael Peterson, performed by Emily Deschanel and Ken Leung (Audible Originals)

9. The Hiking Trip by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Sara Poyzer (Audible Studios)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

