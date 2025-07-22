US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper) 2. The Idaho Four by James…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. The Idaho Four by James Patterson & Vicky Ward (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Edge of Honor by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

4. These Summer Storms by Sarah MacLean (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Penn by Sawyer Bennett (Big Dog Books, LLC)

6. The Hamptons Lawyer by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Woman in Suite 11 by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

8. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

9. The Unraveling of Julia by Lisa Scottoline (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Idaho Four by James Patterson & Vicky Ward (Hachette Audio )

2. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

3. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (HarperCollins Publishers )

4. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

7. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

8. These Summer Storms: A Novel (Unabridged) by Sarah MacLean (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Never Lie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.