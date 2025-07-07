Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 13-19: July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 97. Actor Patrick Stewart…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 13-19:

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 97. Actor Patrick Stewart is 85. Actor Harrison Ford is 83. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 83. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 79. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 77. Actor Didi Conn is 74. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 72. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 71. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 68. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 63. Actor Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 63. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 63. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 63. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 60. Actor Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 56. Singer Deborah Cox is 52. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 47. Actor Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) is 43. Actor Colton Haynes (“Arrow”) is 37. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Singer Leon Bridges is 36. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 31. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 20.

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 97. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 93. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 79. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42,” “Slap Shot”) is 73. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 73. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 73. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 65. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 65. Actor Jane Lynch is 65. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 64. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 59. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 59. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 59. Actor Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 55. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 50. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 50. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 50. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 46. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Fleabag”) is 40. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 39. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 38.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 86. Singer Millie Jackson is 81. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 80. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 79. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 77. Actor Celia Imrie (TV’s “Better Things,” film’s “Bridget Jones”) is 73. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,”) is 73. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 73. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 73. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 69. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 68. Model Kim Alexis is 65. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 65. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 64. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 64. Actor Shari Headley is 62. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 62. Drummer Jason Bonham is 59. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 59. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 57. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 56. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 54. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down is 53. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 53. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 52. Rapper Jim Jones is 49. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 49. Actor Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 48. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 48. Broadway performer Laura Benanti is 46. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 46. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 44. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 36. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 17.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 86. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 77. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 73. Playwright Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”) is 69. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 68. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 67. Actor and former teen model Phoebe Cates is 62. Actor Paul Hipp is 62. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 60. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 58. Actor Will Ferrell is 58. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 56. Actor Corey Feldman is 54. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 54. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” ″Glee”) is 46. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 38. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 35. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 31. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 29.

July 17: Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 85. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 76. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 74. Actor David Hasselhoff is 73. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 73. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 65. Actor Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 65. Singer Regina Belle is 62. Country singer Craig Morgan is 61. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 59. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 58. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 57. Actor Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 58. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 56. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8″) is 56. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 54. Rapper Sole’ is 52. Country singer Luke Bryan is 49. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 49. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” ″The Help”) is 46. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 39. Singer Jeremih is 38. Actor Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 33.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 87. Singer Brian Auger is 86. Singer Dion is 86. Actor James Brolin is 85. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 84. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 76. Actor Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 74. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 71. Actor Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 69. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 68. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In The Heat of the Night”) is 65. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 64. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 63. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 61. Actor Vin Diesel is 58. Actor Grant Bowler (“True Blood,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 57. Actor Eddie Matos (“All My Children”) is 53. Rapper M.I.A. is 50. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down is 50. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 49. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 47. Director Jared Hess (“Nacho Libre,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) is 46. Actor Kristen Bell is 45. Actor Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) is 44. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 43. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 42. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 40. Actor James Norton (“Bob Marley: One Love”) is 40. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 39. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 36.

July 19: Singer Vikki Carr is 85. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law & Order”) is 80. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 79. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 78. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 78. Actor Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 77. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” ″Burke’s Law”) is 69. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 65. Actor Campbell Scott is 64. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 63. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 62. Actor Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 60. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 54. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 51. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 49. Actor Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 48. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (“The Kitchen”) is 47. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 45. Actor Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Actor Trai Byers (“Empire,” ″Selma”) is 42. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville,” ″Empire”) is 41. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 39. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Even Stevens”) is 35.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.