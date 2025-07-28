Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 3-9: Aug. 3: Actor Martin Sheen is 85. Singer Beverly Lee of The…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 3-9:

Aug. 3: Actor Martin Sheen is 85. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 84. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 84. Movie director John Landis is 75. Actor Jo Marie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 75. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Oz,” “Strong Medicine”) is 71. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 66. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 64. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”) is 64. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 62. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 62. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 62. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 59. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 55. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 54. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“CSI,” “Army Wives”) is 53. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like a Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 52. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 49. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 46. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 42. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 40. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon a Time”) is 40. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 40. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 37.

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 82. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 70. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 67. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men in Trees”) is 66. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 64. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 60. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 57. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 57. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 56. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 54. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 44. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 44. Actor-director Greta Gerwig is 42. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 40. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 33. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 30.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 80. Actor Erika Slezak (“One Life To Live”) is 79. Actor-turned-journalist Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 75. Singer Samantha Sang is 74. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 70. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 69. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 66. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 64. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 62. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 59. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 59. Country singer Terri Clark is 57. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 54. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 50. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 47. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 21. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 17.

Aug. 6: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 87. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 85. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 82. Actor Dorian Harewood is 75. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 74. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 73. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 69. Actor Faith Prince is 68. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 67. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 66. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 63. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 61. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 60. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 57. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 57. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 55. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 54. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 53. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 53. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” ″The Departed”) is 52. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 49. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Singer Travis “Travie” McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 44. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 44. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 41.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 83. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 81. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 81. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 75. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 73. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 70. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” ″The X-Files”) is 65. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 64. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ″Oz”) is 62. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 62. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 60. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 59. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” ″All My Children”) is 54. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 53. Actor Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy,” “The Flash”) is 51. Actor Charlize Theron is 50. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 49. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ″Smallville”) is 46. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 29.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 95. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 88. Actor Connie Stevens is 87. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 86. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 78. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 76. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 72. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 72. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 68. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 67. News anchor Deborah Norville is 67. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 64. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 64. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 63. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 52. Country singer Mark Wills is 52. Actor Kohl Sudduth (TV’s “Jesse Stone” movies) is 51. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 50. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 49. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 49. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 49. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 48. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 48. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 47. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 45. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 44. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 44. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 41. Actor Ken Baumann (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 27. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 24.

Aug. 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 83. Comedian David Steinberg is 83. Actor Sam Elliott is 81. Singer Barbara Mason is 78. Actor Melanie Griffith is 68. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married… With Children”) is 67. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 66. Former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 61. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 59. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 57. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ″The Hulk”) is 57. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 55. Actor Thomas Lennon (″Reno 911!”) is 55. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 55. Rapper Mack 10 is 54. Singer Juanes is 53. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″All My Children”) is 53. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 50. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 49. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 42. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″Twilight”) is 40.

