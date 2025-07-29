Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Provoked with Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton, Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton 2. Legends of…

1. Provoked with Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton, Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton

2. Legends of the Wild, A Field And Stream Production, Sam Soholt ‘ Field & Stream

3. Charlie’s Place, Pushkin

4. Unsupervised with Syd & TP, Dear Media

5. The Hunter, Wondery

6. Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre, Fun for All Ages

7. The Dr. Layne Norton Podcast, Layne Norton

8. Tuesday Date Night, Katherine and Cole Cubelic

9. The Scott Jennings Podcast, Salem Podcast Network

10. In Good Faith With Philip DeFranco, Philip DeFranco

