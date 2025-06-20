US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor) 2. “The First Gentleman” by Patterson/Clinton…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

2. “The First Gentleman” by Patterson/Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)

3. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “With a Vengeance” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

6. “The River Is Waiting” by Wally Lamb (S&S/Rucci)

7. “King of Ashes” by S.A. Cosby (Pine & Cedar)

8. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

11. “The Love Hypothesis (collector’s ed.)” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

12. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

13. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

14. “The Life of Chuck” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “Hidden Nature” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The #1 Dad Book” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

6. “Original Sin” by Tapper/Thomspon (Penguin Press)

7. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

8. “Rich Girl Nation” by Katie Gatti Tassin (Portfolio)

9. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

10. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

11. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

12. “Trump’s Triumph” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

13. “A Different Kind of Power” by Jacinda Ardern (Crown)

14. “Down to the Wire” by Rich Galgano (Greenleaf)

15. “The Fate of the Day” by Rick Atkinson (Crown)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “Sandwich” by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

12. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Beetlejuice Word Search, Quips, Quotes, and Coloring” – (Thunder Bay)

14. “Can You Take It?” by Jeneane O’Riley (Bloom)

15. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

