US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. “The First Gentleman” by Patterson/Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)

3. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

6. “Badlands” by Preston/Child (Grand Central)

7. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

8. “Hidden Nature” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

10. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

11. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

12. “Shield of Sparrows (deluxe ed.)” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

13. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

14. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

15. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “How Countries Go Broke” by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

3. “This Dog Will Change Your Life” by Elias Weiss Friedman (Ballantine)

4. “The #1 Dad Book” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “Original Sin” by Tapper/Thompson (Penguin Press)

6. “So Gay for You” by Hailey/Moennig (St. Martin’s)

7. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

8. “Free Ride” by Noraly Schoenmaker (Atria)

9. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

10. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

11. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

12. “How to Lose Your Mother” by Molly Jong-Fast (Viking)

13. “God Was Right” by Mark Gerson (BenBella)

14. “The Disenlightenment” by David Mamet (Broadside)

15. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

2. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Sandwich” by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

9. “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

10. “Spark of the Everflame” by Penn Cole (Atria)

11. “Beautiful Venom” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

12. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 41″ by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

13. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

14. “Releasing 10″ by Chloe Walsh (Bloom)

15. “Dandadan, Vol. 13″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.