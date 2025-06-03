US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Original Sin by Jake…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, narrated by Jake Tapper (Penguin Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Pillars of Creation by Richard Panek, narrated by Ray Porter (Little, Brown & Company)

5. Mindful Walking with Headspace: Walks to Recenter by Headspace and Audible Sleep, narrated by Dora Kamau, Kessonga Giscombe, Eve Lewis Prieto and Rosie Acosta (Audible Originals)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Corked with Marc Fennell by Marc Fennell, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

10. Undeniable by Cameron Hanes, narrated by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., and the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. Never Flinch by Stephen King, narrated by Jessie Mueller and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy (Macmillan Audio)

3. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

4. A Dead Draw by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

5. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

6. You, Again by Natalie Cooper, performed by Bella Maclean (Audible Originals)

7. He Who Fights with Monsters 12 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

8. Return to Sender by Craig Johnson, narrated by George Guidall (Recorded Books)

9. The Final Wife by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Rebecca Gethings, Victoria Blunt, Emily Joyce, Eleanor Bennett and Nigel Pilkington (Audible Studios)

10. You, Me, and Forever by Laura Pavlov, narrated by Cicely Meadows and Troy Duran (Brilliance Audio)

