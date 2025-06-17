US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.) 2. The First…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The River Is Waiting (Oprah’s Book Club) by Wally Lamb (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)

4. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Caught Up by Navessa Allen (Zando)

6. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. Badlands by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

9. King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby (Flatiron Books)

10. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Caught Up (Into Darkness) by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

7. The River Is Waiting (Oprah’s Book Club) (Unabridged) by Wally Lamb (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Love Story (Unabridged) by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Hachette Audio )

10. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

