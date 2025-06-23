Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 29-July 5: June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 81. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 29-July 5:

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 81. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 77. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 77. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 72. Singer Colin Hay of Men at Work is 72. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 70. Actor Kimberlin Brown (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 64. Actor Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 64. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 63. Actor Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 62. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 61. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 61. Actor Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 58. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 57. Actor Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 54. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 53. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 52. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 47. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 47. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 47. Singer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls, “The Masked Singer”) is 47. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 43. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 42. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 31.

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 89. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 81. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 74. Actor David Garrison (“Married…with Children”) is 73. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 72. Actor David Alan Grier is 69. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 66. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 63. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 62. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 56. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 56. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 54. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 53. Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 43. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 42. Country singer Cole Swindell is 42. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 41. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 37.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 94. Actor Jamie Farr is 91. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 84. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 83. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 80. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 74. Actor Trevor Eve is 74. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 74. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 74. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 74. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 73. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 69. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 69. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 65. Singer Michelle Wright is 64. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 63. Actor Pamela Anderson is 58. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 55. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 55. Rapper Missy Elliott is 54. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 54. Actor Melissa Peterman (“Young Sheldon,” “Reba”) is 54. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 51. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 50. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 50. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 49. Actor Liv Tyler is 48. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 40. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 33. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 27. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 22.

July 2: Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 94. Actor Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 88. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ″Seinfeld”) is 78. Actor Saul Rubinek (“Warehouse 13,” “Frasier”) is 77. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 76. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ″It’s a Living”) is 71. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 69. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 64. Bassist Dave Parsons (Bush) is 60. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 55. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 49. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 47. Singer Michelle Branch is 42. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 41. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 40. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ″High School Musical”) is 40. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 39. Actor Margot Robbie is 35.

July 3: Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 82. Country singer Johnny Lee is 79. Writer Dave Barry is 78. Actor Betty Buckley is 78. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 76. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 70. Talk show host Montel Williams is 69. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 67. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 65. Actor Tom Cruise is 63. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” ″Dharma and Greg”) is 63. Actor Hunter Tylo is 63. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 61. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 61. TV chef Sandra Lee is 59. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 56. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 56. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” ″Becker”) is 56. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 55. Actor Patrick Wilson (film’s “Aquaman,” TV’s “Fargo”) is 52. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 50. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 49. Actor Ian Anthony Dale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 47. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 47. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 46. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 45. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 45. Singer Elle King is 36. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 34. Actor Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 30.

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 101. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 86. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 85. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 82. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 82. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 74. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 73. Singer John Waite is 73. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 67. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 65. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 63. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 62. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 62. Actor-playwright Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 60. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 54. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 50. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 47. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 47. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 43. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 43. Singer Melanie Fiona is 42.

July 5: Musician Huey Lewis is 75. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 73. Singer Marc Cohn is 66. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 63. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 62. Actor Jillian Armenante (“Judging Amy”) is 61. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) is 60. Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dr. Strange”) is 57. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 56. Singer Joe is 52. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 52. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 49. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 48. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 45. Actor Ryan Hansen (“Party Down,” “Veronica Mars”) is 44. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 43. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 40. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 34.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.