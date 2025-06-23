Book Review: ‘The Tiny Things Are Heavier’ is a reflection on young adulthood and migration

“The Tiny Things Are Heavier,” by author Esther Ifesinachi Okonkwo, is a reflection on young adulthood, migration, cultural misunderstanding and…

“The Tiny Things Are Heavier,” by author Esther Ifesinachi Okonkwo, is a reflection on young adulthood, migration, cultural misunderstanding and family relationships.

Okonkwo’s debut novel is at turns amusing and heartbreaking as it follows Sommy, a Nigerian graduate student trying to navigate her new life in Iowa. Lonesome and homesick, Sommy tries to fit in as she studies for her master’s degree, eventually befriending several other women in their 20s and engaging in a complicated sexual relationship with her gregarious Nigerian roommate, Bayo.

Through it all, Sommy is haunted by guilt over her brother Mezie’s attempted suicide just two weeks before she left her homeland for the United States. She’s also frustrated that Mezie answers her frequent phone calls and text messages with silence, leaving her to wonder what he’s thinking and where their relationship stands.

Okonkwo astutely captures the awkwardness and insecurities of a young woman from any country or culture starting an independent life as an adult. She also shows how relationships with family members can change when young people reach adulthood and head out on their own.

While still involved with Bayo, Sommy falls for Bryan, who was born to a white mother and a Nigerian father he never knew. After Sommy carries out her deceit for some time, Bayo eventually learns that his roommate is now with someone else and leaves deeply hurt.

Bryan and Sommy form a serious relationship and make plans to visit Nigeria so he can track down his father.

When they finally make the trip, Bryan’s quest to finally know his dad turns out to be highly disappointing. Sommy has some luck connecting with her brother, but she sees him with different eyes now that she’s an adult.

An unexpected tragedy during the Nigeria visit suddenly changes everyone’s future forever.

