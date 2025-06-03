Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Spot On with Link Lauren, MK Media
2. The Best People with Nicole Wallace, MSNBC
3. Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, iHeartPodcasts
4. Trial by Jury: Diddy, CNN
5. The Matt Jones Show, iHeartPodcasts
6. Uinta Triangle, Lemonada
7. Cult of Body & Soul, Jess Rothschild & Broadway Podcast Network
8. Elon’s Spies, The Observer
9. Joe and Jada, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
10. I Wish You Were Here, Michelle Cuervo
