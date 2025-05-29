US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit) 2. “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

2. “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

5. “Shield of Sparrows (deluxe ed.)” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

6. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

7. “The Love Haters” by Katherine Center (St. Martin’s)

8. “A Curse Carved in Bone” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

9. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

10. “Tom Clancy: Line of Demarcation” by M.P. Woodward (Putnam)

11. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

12. “25 Alive” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

13. “The Missing Half” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

14. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

15. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Original Sin” by Tapper/Thompson (Penguin Press)

2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “Baking Across America” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

4. “Uncommon Favor” by Dawn Staley (Black Privilege)

5. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

6. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

7. “The 7 Commitments of a Great Team” by Jon Gordon (Wiley)

8. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

9. “Apple in China” by Patrick McGee (Scribner)

10. “On Character” by Stanley McChrystal (Portfolio)

11. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

12. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

13. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

14. “Is a River Alive?” by Robert Macfarlane (Norton)

15. “Super Agers” by Eric Topol (Simon & Schuster)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 26″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 12″ by Dubu/Chugong/h-goon (Ize)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “Rewind It Back (deluxe ed.)” by Liz Tomforde (Entangled Amara)

10. “Filthy Rich Fae” by Geneva Lee (Entangled Amara)

11. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “King of Envy” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Can’t Get Enough” by Kennedy Ryan (Forever)

