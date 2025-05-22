US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “A Curse Carved in Bone” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey) 2. “The Emperor of Gladness” by…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Curse Carved in Bone” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

2. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

3. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Devils” by Joe Abercrombie (Tor)

5. “Shield of Sparrows (deluxe ed.)” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

6. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

7. “Fever Beach” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf)

8. “The Eye of the Bedlam Bride” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

9. “The Missing Half” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

10. “Silver Elite” by Dani Francis (Del Rey)

11. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

12. “25 Alive” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

13. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

14. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

15. “Marble Hall Murders” by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

3. “I Hope You Remember” by Josie Balka (Simon Element)

4. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

5. “The #1 Dad Book” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Metabolic Freedom” by Ben Azadi (Hay House)

7. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

8. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

9. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

11. “Lawless” by Leah Litman (One Signal)

12. “On Character” by Stanley McChrystal (Portfolio)

13. “Today Loves Food” by Emi Boscamp et al. (Abrams)

14. “Matriarch” by Tina Knowles (One World)

15. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Can’t Get Enough” by Kennedy Ryan (Forever)

3. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

5. “King of Envy” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Cursed Fates” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

10. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

12. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

13. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “For Whom the Belle Tolls” by Jaysea Lynn (Saga)

15. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

_____

