US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “25 Alive” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “Enigma” by RuNyx (Bramble)

4. “A Mind of Her Own” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

6. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “The Amalfi Curse” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

8. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

9. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

12. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

14. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Morrow)

15. “The Staircase in the Woods” by Chuck Wendig (Del Rey)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Today Loves Food” by Emi Boscamp et al. (Abrams)

3. “I Wish Someone Had Told Me…” by Dana Perino (Harper)

4. “My Next Breath” by Jeremy Renner (Flatiron)

5. “The Fate of the Day” by Rick Atkinson (Crown)

6. “Matriarch” by Tina Knowles (One World)

7. “Uptown Girl” by Christie Brinkley (Harper Influence)

8. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

9. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

10. “The Bible Says So” by Dan McClellan (St. Martin’s Essentials)

11. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

12. “The Greatest Comeback Ever” by Joe Concha (Broadside)

13. “SNAFU” by Ed Helms (Grand Central)

14. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

15. “How to Giggle” by Berner/DeSorbo (Simon Element)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “King of Envy” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

2. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

6. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

10. “Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 23″ by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

11. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

12. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

13. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Phantom” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

15. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.