US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Embrace Discomfort by Michael Easter, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Matriarch by Tina Knowles, narrated by the author, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé (Random House Audio)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. I Wish Someone Had Told Me . . . by Dana Perino, narrated by the author, Stephanie Gish and Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. Gateway by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

2. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

3. The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery by John Mankiewicz, Jamie Napoli, Daniel Pyne, Katie Pyne and Aaron Lipstadt, performed by Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, Alia Shawkat, Omar Epps, Erin Moriarty, Sosie Bacon, John Slattery and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

4. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

5. The Final Wife by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Rebecca Gethings, Victoria Blunt, Emily Joyce, Eleanor Bennett and Nigel Pilkington (Audible Studios)

6. The Twisted Women’s Book Club by Karin Slaughter, Lee Child, B.A. Paris, Caroline Kepnes, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Sarah Pekkanen, Linwood Barclay, Naomi Hirahara, K. J. Howe, Robert Dugoni, Alison Gaylin, Heather Gudenkauf, Shari Lapena, Clare Mackintosh and Stacy Willingham, performed by January LaVoy, Andi Arndt, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen Early and full cast (Audible Originals)

7. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose, narrated by Mozhan Navabi, Andrew Eiden, Adam Lazarre-White, J. S. Arquin, Brittany Pressley and Andi Arndt (Blackstone Publishing)

8. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

10. 25 Alive (WMC #25) by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by January LaVoy (Little, Brown & Company)

