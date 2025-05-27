US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company) 2. Original Sin by Alex…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Original Sin by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Tom Clancy Line of Demarcation by M.P. Woodward (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

6. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

8. The Doorman by Chris Pavone (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

9. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Love Haters by Katherine Center (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again (Unabridged) by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

3. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

4. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Red Rising(Red Rising) by Pierce Brown (Recorded Books, Inc.)

