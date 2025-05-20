US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 2. Great Big Beautiful…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

4. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Original Sin by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Marble Hall Murders by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)

8. Search for Love by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Emperor of Gladness: Oprah’s Book Club by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Can’t Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Missing Half: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Flowers (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. DOLORES: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family)–PART ONE by CATHERINE PAIZ & Riley J. Ford (Findaway World, LLC)

6. Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again (Unabridged) by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Undeniable by Cameron Hanes (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

