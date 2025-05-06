US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. 25 Alive by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. 25 Alive by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry(Penguin Publishing Group)

3. A Mind of Her Own by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Love, Lies, and Whiskey by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

5. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Publishing)

6. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Into the Gray Zone by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

8. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

9. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

4. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

5. Matriarch: Oprah’s Book Club: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Tina Knowles (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

8. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses (1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : A Court of Thorns and Roses 1 (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

