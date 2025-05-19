Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 25-31: May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 96. Actor…

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 96. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 86. Country singer Jessi Colter is 82. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 82. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 81. Actor Karen Valentine is 78. Actor Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 78. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 78. Actor Patti D’Arbanville (“New York Undercover”) is 74. Actor Connie Sellecca is 70. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 67. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 62. Actor Joseph Reitman (“The Perfect Storm”) is 57. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 55. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 55. Actor Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures,” “The Help”) is 55. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer,” “Sixteen Candles”) is 54. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 52. Actor Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 49. Actor Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer,” “The Dark Knight”) is 49. Actor Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 49. Actor Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 40. Actor Ebonée Noel (TV’s “FBI”) is 35. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 34.

May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 86. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 80. Singer Stevie Nicks is 77. Actor Pam Grier is 76. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 76. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 76. Actor Margaret Colin is 67. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 66. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 65. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 63. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 63. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 61. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 59. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 55. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 54. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 54. Singer Lauryn Hill is 50. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 47. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 46. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 46.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 90. Actor Bruce Weitz is 82. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 80. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 75. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 70. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 68. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 67. Actor Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 64. Actor Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 64. Comedian Adam Carolla is 61. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 60. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 59. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 56. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 54. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 54. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 52. Musician Andre 3000 of Outkast is 50. Rapper Jadakiss is 50. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 50. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 45. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 41. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 35. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 31. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 26.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 94. Singer Gladys Knight is 81. Singer Billy Vera is 81. Singer John Fogerty is 80. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 69. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 67. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 63. Actor Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 61. Country singer Phil Vassar is 61. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 60. Singer Kylie Minogue is 57. Rapper Chubb Rock is 57. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 56. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” ″The View”) is 48. R&B singer Jaheim is 48. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 47. Actor Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 46. Actor Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 43. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 43. Singer Colbie Caillat is 40. Actor Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 40.

May 29: Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 78. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 75. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 72. Singer LaToya Jackson is 69. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 68. Actor Annette Bening is 67. Actor Rupert Everett is 66. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 66. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 64. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 62. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 58. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 58. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” ″Lost”) is 56. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 56. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 53. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 52. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 51. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 50. Rapper Playa Poncho is 50. Singer Fonseca is 46. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 44. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 40. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 40. Actor Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”) is 36. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 36. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life To Live”) is 34. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 32.

May 30: Actor Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 90. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 89. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 81. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” ″Sneakers”) is 74. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 72. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” ″Married… With Children”) is 67. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 64. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 63. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 61. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 61. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 61. Film director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Replacement Killers”) is 60. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 54. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 54. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 54. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 50. Rapper Remy Ma is 45. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 43. Actor Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 38. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 26. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Mad Men”) is 25.

May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 95. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 85. Actor Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 82. Actor Tom Berenger is 75. Actor Gregory Harrison is 75. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 68. Actor Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Profiler”) is 67. Comedian Chris Elliott is 65. Actor Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” ″Back to the Future”) is 64. Singer Corey Hart is 63. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 61. Actor Brooke Shields is 60. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 58. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 58. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 53. Actor Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 53. Actor Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 50. Actor Colin Farrell is 49. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 48. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 48. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 45. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 39. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 38. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 29.

