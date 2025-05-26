Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 1-7: June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 91. Actor Morgan Freeman is 88.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 1-7:

June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 91. Actor Morgan Freeman is 88. Actor Brian Cox (“Succession,” “Deadwood”) is 79. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 78. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 78. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 75. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 72. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 69. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 69. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 65. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 64. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents”) is 56. Model Heidi Klum is 52. Singer Alanis Morissette is 51. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 48. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 47. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 45. Singer Brandi Carlile is 44. Comedian Amy Schumer is 44. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 41. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 34. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 25.

June 2: Actor Stacy Keach is 84. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 82. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 81. Film director Lasse Hallstrom (“Chocolat,” “The Cider House Rules”) is 79. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 77. Actor Joanna Gleason is 75. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 71. Comedian Dana Carvey is 70. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 70. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 70. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 65. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 64. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 61. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 57. TV personality Andy Cohen is 57. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 55. Actor Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 55. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 54. Comedian-actor Wayne Brady is 53. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 53. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 49. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 48. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 47. Actor Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 47. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ″Dodgeball”) is 47. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ″Scream 3″) is 47. Actor Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” ″Homeland”) is 46. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 45. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 42. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 39. Actor Awkwafina (“The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) is 37. Actor Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 35.

June 3: Actor Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 90. Singer Ian Hunter is 86. Singer Eddie Holman is 79. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 79. Actor Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 79. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 77. Singer Suzi Quatro is 75. Singer Deniece Williams is 75. Singer Dan Hill is 71. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 67. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 67. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 61. Bassist Mike Gordon of Phish is 60. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 58. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 57. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 54. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 54. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 52. Actor Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 51. Actor Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 44. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 39. Actor Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 38. Actor Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 31.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 89. Singer-actor Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 81. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 80. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 74. Actor Parker Stevenson is 73. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 69. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 68. Singer El DeBarge is 64. Actor Julie White (film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Grace Under Fire”) is 64. Actor Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 63. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 61. Singer Al B. Sure! is 57. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 57. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 56. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 54. Actor Noah Wyle (“ER”) is 54. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 51. Actor Russell Brand is 50. Actor Angelina Jolie is 50. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 50. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 47. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 45. Model Bar Refaeli is 40. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 35.

June 5: News correspondent Bill Moyers is 91. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 78. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 78. Country singer Gail Davies is 77. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 74. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 73. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 71. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 69. Saxophonist Kenny G is 69. Actor Beth Hall (“Mom,” ″Mad Men”) is 67. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 63. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” ″The Practice”) is 58. Singer Brian McKnight is 56. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 55. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 54. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 51. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 51. Actor Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 48. Actor Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 46. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 42. Actor Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 39. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 36. Musician DJ Mustard is 35. Actor Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 35. Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 15.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 86. Country singer Joe Stampley is 82. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 81. Actor Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger) is 78. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 73. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 70. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 66. Actor Amanda Pays is 66. Comedian Colin Quinn is 66. Guitarist Steve Vai is 65. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 64. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 62. Bassist Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 59. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 58. Actor Paul Giamatti is 58. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 57. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 56. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 52. Singer Uncle Kracker is 51. Actor Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 51. Actor Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ″My Two Dads”) is 50. Jazz singer Somi is 49. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 18.

June 7: Director James Ivory (“A Room With A View,” “Howard’s End”) is 97. Actor Virginia McKenna (“Born Free”) is 94. Singer Tom Jones is 85. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 79. Actor Liam Neeson is 73. Actor Colleen Camp (“Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 72. Actor William Forsythe is 70. Record producer L.A. Reid is 69. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 68. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 62. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 59. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 58. Actor Helen Baxendale (“Friends”) is 55. Actor Karl Urban (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 53. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 49. Actor Adrienne Frantz (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Actor Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 46. Actor Larisa Oleynik (“3rd Rock From the Sun,” ″Boy Meets World) is 44. Actor Michael Cera (“Juno,” ″Arrested Development”) is 37. Actor Shelley Buckner (“Summerland”) is 36. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 35. Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski (“Gone Girl”) is 35. Rapper Fetty Wap is 35.

