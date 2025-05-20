Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Next Up with Mark Halperin, MK Media
2. Spot On with Link Lauren, MK Media
3. Aspire with Emma Grede, Audacy
4. ReLiving Single, Hartbeat
5. The American West, MeatEater
6. Trial by Jury: Diddy, CNN
7. Joe and Jada, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
8. BFFR with Sydney Leroux & Ali Riley, Sydney Leroux, Ali Riley
9. Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, iHeartPodcasts
10. Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz, PodcastOne
