US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

2. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

4. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Firebird” by Juliette Cross (Bramble)

7. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Morrow)

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

11. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

12. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

13. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

14. “Lethal Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

15. “The Writer” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “How to Giggle” by Berner/DeSorbo (Simon Element)

3. “The Next Day” by Melinda French Gates (Flatiron)

4. “Build a Business You Love” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

5. “By Heart” by Hailee Catalano (DK)

6. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “How to Work with Complicated People” by Ryan Leak (Maxwell Leadership)

8. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

9. “Fahrenheit-182″ by Mark Hoppus (Dey Street)

10. “So Easy So Good” by Kylie Sakaida (Simon Element)

11. “On Democracies and Death Cults” by Douglas Murray (Broadside)

12. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

13. “Every Day with Babs” by Barbara Costello (Clarkson Potter)

14. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

15. “Fight” by Allen/Parnes (Morrow)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wild and Wrangled” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Enchantra” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

4. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Murder by Cheesecake” by Rachel Ekstrom Courage (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

10. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

12. “Bridesmaid by Chance” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

13. “The Strawberry Patch Pancake House” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

14. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

15. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

