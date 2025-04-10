US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever) 2. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Morrow)

3. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Sirens” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

6. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “Nobody’s Fool” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

9. “Lethal Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

10. “The Writer” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

11. “Wildfire (deluxe ed.)” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

12. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

13. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

14. “Heartwood” by Amity Gaige (Simon & Schuster)

15. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Umma” by Ahn/Ahn (America’s Test Kitchen)

3. “I Am Maria” by Maria Shriver (Open Field)

4. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

5. “Fight” by Allen/Parnes (Morrow)

6. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

7. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

8. “Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed ed.)” by John Green (Crash Course)

9. “Who Believed in You?” by McCormick/McCormick (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. “Autism Out Loud” by Swenson/Cariello/Wood (Park Row)

11. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

12. “Careless People” by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron)

13. “The Tell” by Amy Griffin (Dial)

14. “How to Menopause” by Tamsen Fadal (Balance)

15. “Hungry Girl Sheet Pan Cookbook” by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. “The Strawberry Patch Pancake House” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

5. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

6. “Story of My Life” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

9. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Shadow Princess” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

12. “Dandadan, Vol. 12″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

13. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

14. “How to Solve Your Own Murder” by Kristen Perrin (Dutton)

15. “Sweet Obsession” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.