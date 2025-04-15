US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Abundance by Ezra Klein…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Fight by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, narrated by Joe Knezevich (HarperAudio)

5. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

8. Who Is Government? by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author, Sarah Vowell, John Lanchester, Geraldine Brooks, Casey Cep, Dave Eggers and W. Kamau Bell (Penguin Audio)

9. Not a Very Good Murderer by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

10. The New Menopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

2. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin and Matt Lanter (Forever)

3. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, narrated by Tom Hanks (HarperAudio)

4. Sugarland by Tom Fontana, performed by Dean Winters, Mark Ryder, Fern Cozine, Diarmuid Noyes and full cast (Audible Originals)

5. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

6. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Dragon Day by Bob Proehl, performed by Hayley Atwell, Michael Chiklis, Aldis Hodge, Greta Lee, Jimmi Simpson, Christian Coulson, Laura Kai Chen, Brady Jenness, Zeke Alton, Christiane Seidel, Allison Wick, Sera Heywood-Rakhimova, Al Piper, Anna Dillon and Lydia Kendall Dye (Audible Originals)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. Once Upon a Crime by Brynn Kelly, performed by Chase Brown and Rebekkah Ross (Audible Originals)

10. The Honeymoon by Jane E. James, performed by Rose Robinson, Sean Burke, Leena Makoff and Leah Marks (Audible Studios)

