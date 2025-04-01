US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Not a Very Good…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Not a Very Good Murderer by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

3. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, narrated by Tyler Behnke (Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk)

9. Code Name: Pale Horse by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard – contributor, narrated by Scott Payne (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Echo Machine by David Pakman, narrated by the author (Beacon Press Audio)

Fiction

1. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

2. Midnight Black by Mark Greaney, narrated by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

4. Once Upon a Crime by Brynn Kelly, performed by Chase Brown and Rebekkah Ross (Audible Originals)

5. You Killed Me First by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Summer Guests by Tess Gerritsen, narrated by Hillary Huber (Brilliance Audio)

7. Lethal Prey by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Penguin Audio)

8. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

10. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben, narrated by Vikas Adam (Grand Central Publishing)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.