US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Into the Gray Zone by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

3. 25 Alive by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

6. 2 Sisters Murder Investigations by Candice Fox & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Publishing)

8. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall(Simon & Schuster)

9. Shadow of the Solstice by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. North by Sawyer Bennett (Big Dog Books, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

4. The Perfect Stranger (Unabridged) by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Matriarch: Oprah’s Book Club: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Tina Knowles (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

