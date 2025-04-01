Music Review: Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s collaboration deepens on ‘Who Believes in Angels?’

NEW YORK (AP) — It started with a movie. Country star Brandi Carlile, so moved after watching a rough cut…

NEW YORK (AP) — It started with a movie. Country star Brandi Carlile, so moved after watching a rough cut of the 2024 music documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late,” began writing a song inspired by John’s incredible career. Titled “Never Too Late,” it became the title track for the film and a collaboration with John, producer Andrew Watt and John’s longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin. “This song was about my life,” John told The Associated Press earlier this year. “I’ve been through hell … and I still come out fighting (on) the other side. So, you know, it’s very true to what I am.”

“Never Too Late” was shortlisted for the 2025 Oscars. It didn’t win, but that’s no matter. Now it is featured on a new, full album’s worth of collaborations between John and Carlile, called “Who Believes In Angels?”

The introductory anthem, “The Rose of Laura Nyro,” suggests this might be a Carlile-does-John record, largely ornamented with call-and-response harmonies from the man himself, instead of something approximating a true partnership. That concern is quickly shed by the swinging rock ‘n’ roll of track two, “Little Richard’s Bible,” lead by John. A pattern is established: The duo takes turns with the reigns. Still, Carlile’s voice often emerges the loudest.

Power ballads, shockingly, are kept to a minimum. The best example is likely the title track, written by Carlile about her lifelong admiration-turned-long term friendship with John.

Positivity is in no short supply. “A Little Light” was written by Carlile the day that Israel invaded Gaza; it serves as a rallying cry to bring the world together. The midtempo “Someone to Belong To” mirrors “Never Too Late,” in some ways, as the pair harmonize its optimistic message: “Hang in there, darling, won’t you? / The best is yet to come,” they duet. “I thank my lucky stars / That I’ve got someone / Someone to belong to.”

Closer “When This Old World is Done with Me” is a peak-John piano ballad, a timeless offering that begs the question: Will the world ever see a new solo record from the pop hero again?

Much like “Never Too Late,” Taupin and Carlile both contributed lyrics, and Watt produced “Who Believes In Angels?” It was recorded in Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound Studios in October 2023, written and recorded in just 20 days, backed by all-star musicians: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, bassist Pino Palladino (who performs with Nine Inch Nails), and keyboardist Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck).

Despite its expedition, the album is a full collection. It directly reflects a deepening collaborative relationship between John and Carlile, perhaps not unlike the one the country singer established with Joni Mitchell recently, getting the folk icon back on stage. (What other musical heroes should get back in the studio? Give Carlile a call!)

It is only natural for fans to leave wanting to hear more John. But in whole, “Who Believes In Angels?” is full of life — and it is a joy to hear an energetic John just a few years after he embarked on his farewell tour.

