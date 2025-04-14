Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 20-26: April 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 88. Bluegrass musician Doyle…

April 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 88. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 81. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 77. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 76. Actor Jessica Lange is 76. Actor Clint Howard is 66. Actor Crispin Glover is 61. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Country singer Wade Hayes is 56. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 55. Actor Carmen Electra is 53. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” ″Brotherly Love”) is 49. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 47. Actor Tim Jo (“The Neighbors”) is 41. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV’s “The Flash) is 36.

April 21: Actor Elaine May is 93. Singer Iggy Pop is 78. Actor Patti LuPone is 76. Actor Tony Danza is 74. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 71. Actor Andie MacDowell is 67. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 66. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 66. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 62. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 59. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 57. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 56. Singer Glen Hansard is 55. Comedian Rob Riggle is 55. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 55. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory of a Deadman is 47. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 46. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like A Man”) is 43. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 34. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 28.

April 22: Actor Jack Nicholson is 88. Singer Mel Carter is 86. Country singer Cleve Francis is 80. Director John Waters is 79. Singer Peter Frampton is 75. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 74. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 71. Actor Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 66. Comedian-turned media mogul Byron Allen is 64. Actor Chris Makepeace is 61. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 59. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 59. Actor Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 58. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 58. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 58. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 54. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 54. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down is 51. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 46. Actor Malcolm Barrett (TV’s “Timeless”) is 45. Actor Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire,” “Smallville”) is 43. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 40. Actor Amber Heard is 39. Drummer Tripp Howell of LANCO is 36. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is 35.

April 23: Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 86. Actor Blair Brown is 78. Actor Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 76. Actor James Russo is 72. Director Michael Moore is 71. Actor Judy Davis is 70. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 65. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill,” ″Into the West”) is 65. Comedian George Lopez is 64. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 58. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 57. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 57. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 55. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 52. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 49. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is 48. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 48. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 48. Singer Taio Cruz is 42. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire”) is 41. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War On Drugs is 38. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 35. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 35. Model Gigi Hadid is 30. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 28. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 29.

April 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 91. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 83. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 80. Singer Ann Peebles is 78. Actor Eric Bogosian is 72. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 71. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 70. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 68. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 66. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 62. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 61. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 61. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 58. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 57. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 56. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 54. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 52. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes To Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 51. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 48. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 48. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 45. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 44. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 43. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 41. Country singer Carly Pearce is 35. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 33. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 33. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 33. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 31.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 85. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 80. Actor Talia Shire is 80. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 80. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 78. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 71. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 61. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 61. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 60. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 60. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 58. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 56. Actor Renee Zellweger is 56. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 55. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 55. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 50. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 48. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 45. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With a Chance”) is 29. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 16.

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 92. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 67. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 65. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 64. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 64. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 63. Actor Jet Li is 62. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 61. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 60. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 59. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 58. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 57. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 55. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 54. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 54. Actor Simbi Khali (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 54. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 53. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 49. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 48. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 48. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 48. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 48. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 47. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 46. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 45. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 45. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 45. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike, “Step Up”) is 45. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 41. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 39. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 38.

