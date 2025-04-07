Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 13-19: April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 88. Singer Lester Chambers of The…

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 88. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 85. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 83. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 81. Musician Al Green is 79. Actor Ron Perlman is 75. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 75. Singer Peabo Bryson is 74. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 74. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 71. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 68. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 68. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 64. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 61. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 61. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 60. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 59. Actor Ricky Schroder is 55. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 53. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 52. Singer Lou Bega is 50. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 47. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 45. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 44. Singer Nellie McKay is 43. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 43. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 37. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 32.

April 14: Actor Julie Christie is 85. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 80. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” ″Lois and Clark”) is 77. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” ″The Musketeers”) is 67. Actor-turned-racecar driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 65. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 65. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 64. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 63. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 60. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 58. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 57. Actor Adrien Brody is 52. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 52. Rapper Da Brat is 51. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 50. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 48. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 48. Musician JD McPherson is 48. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 45. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 45. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 33. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 32. Actor Vivien Cardone (“Everwood”) is 32. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 31. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 29.

April 15: Actor Claudia Cardinale (“Pink Panther” films) is 87. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 82. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder,” “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show”) is 79. Actor Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers,” “Moonraker”) is 78. Actor Amy Wright is 75. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 73. Actor Emma Thompson is 66. Singer Samantha Fox is 59. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 57. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 55. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 51. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 47. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 46. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 45. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 44. Actor Seth Rogen is 43. Actor Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 42. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 41. Actor Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 38. Actor Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 37. Actor Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 35. Actor Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 28.

April 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 90. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 72. Actor Ellen Barkin is 71. Actor Michel Gill (“Mr. Robot,” “House of Cards”) is 65. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 63. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 62. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 61. Actor Jon Cryer is 60. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 60. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 54. Actor Lukas Haas is 49. Broadway actress Kelli O’Hara is 49. Actor Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 23.

April 17: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 83. Musician Jan Hammer is 77. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 73. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 68. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 66. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” ″The Artist”) is 63. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 61. Actor Lela Rochon is 61. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 60. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 58. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” ″Lost”) is 58. Actor Kimberly Elise is 58. Singer Liz Phair is 58. Rapper-actor Redman is 55. Actor Jennifer Garner is 53. Singer-designer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 51. Actor Lindsay Korman (“All My Children,” “Passions”) is 47. Actor Tate Ellington (“The Brave,” “Quantico”) is 46. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 44. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) is 40. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 29.

April 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 88. Actor Hayley Mills is 79. Actor Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) is 78. Actor Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 78. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 78. Actor James Woods is 78. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 73. Actor Rick Moranis is 72. Actor Eric Roberts is 69. Actor Melody Thomas Scott (“The Young and the Restless”) is 69. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” ″The Colbys”) is 69. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 67. Actor Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” ″Frasier”) is 64. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 63. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 62. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 62. Actor Maria Bello is 58. Actor Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 57. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 57. Actor-rapper Fredro Starr of Onyx (“Moesha”) is 54. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 54. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 51. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 51. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 49. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 48. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 46. Actor America Ferrera (film’s “Barbie,” TV’s “Ugly Betty”) is 41. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 40. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 38. Actor Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 37. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 36. Actor Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 35. Actor Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Nashville”) is 33. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 32. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 31.

April 19: Actor Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 88. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 83. Actor Tim Curry is 79. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 78. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 73. Actor Tom Wood (“The Fugitive,” “Ulee’s Gold”) is 62. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 60. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 57. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 57. Actor Ashley Judd is 57. Singer Luis Miguel is 55. Actor Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 53. Actor Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 53. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 51. Actor James Franco is 47. Actor Kate Hudson is 46. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 44. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” ″Maria Full of Grace”) is 44. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 43. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 42. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 40. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 38.

