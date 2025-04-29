Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. MURDERED: Solomon Robinson, Crime Junkie 2. Trump Says They’re Foreign Gang Members. Are They?, The…

Top New Shows (US)

1. MURDERED: Solomon Robinson, Crime Junkie

2. Trump Says They’re Foreign Gang Members. Are They?, The Daily

3. “Amy Poehler”, SmartLess

4. Is the Era of Student Loan Forgiveness Officially Over?, The Daily

5. What an Iowa Farmer Fears About the Trade War, The Daily

6. How Pope Francis Changed the Catholic Church, The Daily

7. The Pin at Apartment 210, The Daily

8. Children’s Books Go Before the Supreme Court, The Daily

9. Trump’s Justices Turn on Him, Pod Save America

10. Defense Department Leak, Mourning Francis, SCOTUS Considers Opting Out, Up First from NPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.