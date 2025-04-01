Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. The Editor Who Was Accidentally Texted War Plans, The Daily 2. Trump’s Escalating War With…

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Editor Who Was Accidentally Texted War Plans, The Daily

2. Trump’s Escalating War With Higher Education, The Daily

3. J.F.K., The C.I.A. and the Original ‘Deep State’, The Daily

4. IDENTIFIED: Midtown Jane Doe, Crime Junkie

5. Nixon Dreamed of Breaking the Media. Trump Is Doing It., The Daily

6. Trump 2.0: Group Chats and a New Spat, The Daily

7. Poison Twist, Dateline NBC

8. War in the Group Chat, Pod Save America

9. “John Lithgow”, SmartLess

10. War Plans Group Chat, Alien Enemies Act, U.S. Greenland Visit, Up First from NPR

