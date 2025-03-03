Who performed at the 2025 Oscars? Here’s a look at the performances

The 2025 Academy Awards celebrate the Oscar nominees for best movies and film performances of the past year — but for some fans, the music is a highlight.

The 2025 Academy Awards, the biggest night in Hollywood, celebrate the Oscar nominees for best movies and film performances of the past year — and this year, it also honored filmmaking legends with some showstopping performances.

Traditionally, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has the best song nominees perform their songs, but in a rare move, this year it was announced that none of the five nominated songs would be performed at the show. Those potential performers would have included Elton John, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, H.E.R. and Diane Warren.

Instead, the show’s producers went in a different direction, saying that Sunday’s show would be “celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends.”

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

“Wicked” co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the ceremony’s broadcast with a moving medley from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz” and their Oscar-nominated musical film.

After a tribute to the city of Los Angeles in the wake of January’s devastating wildfires, Grande kicked off the show with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” from “The Wizard of Oz.” Erivo followed by belting out “Home” from “The Wiz.” They then joined forces for “Defying Gravity,” the showstopper at the end of the first act of “Wicked.” They were joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, which also returned later in the show to accompany the In Memoriam segment.

“Wicked” earned 10 nominations, including best actress and best supporting actress for Erivo and Grande. Erivo is a three-time Oscar nominee, while Grande earned her first nomination for her role as Glinda. But they both ended up going home empty-handed.

Tribute to James Bond franchise

Margaret Qualley performs as part of a tribute to the James Bond films at the 97th Oscars on March 2, 2025. Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Academy paid tribute to the iconic music of the James Bond franchise in honor of longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who received Honorary Oscars at the recent Governors Awards.

Actress Margaret Qualley began the medley tribute by dancing to the iconic Bond theme before Blackpink’s LISA sang Wings’ “Live and Let Live,” the theme from the 1973 film of the same name.

Lisa performs at the 97th Oscars on March 2, 2025. Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Doja Cat then gave a glittery rendition of Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever” from the 1971 film. RAYE completed the tribute with a cover of Adele’s “Skyfall.”

Oscar winner Halle Berry, who starred as Jinx in 2002’s “Die Another Day, introduced the tribute.

Doja Cat performs at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

RAYE performs at the 97th Oscars on March 2, 2025. Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tribute to Quincy Jones

Queen Latifah performs in the Oscars’ tribute to Quincy Jones. / Getty Images

Oscar nominee Queen Latifah took the stage for an energetic performance of “Ease on Down the Road” from “The Wiz” in honor of the late Quincy Jones, who died in November at the age of 91.

In Memoriam segment

Gene Hackman appears on a screen during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 97th Academy Awards (on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Master Chorale joined the Academy Orchestra for a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” for the In Memoriam segment.

Morgan Freeman introduced the segment with a special tribute to actor Gene Hackman, who was found dead at his home last week at the age of 95. “I had the pleasure of working with Gene on two films, ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Under Suspicion,’ and like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” Freeman said.

The In Memoriam segment also honored other film legends who who died in the past year, including Maggie Smith, Gena Rowlands, Dabney Coleman, Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Shelley Duvall, David Lynch and James Earl Jones.

