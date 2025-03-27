US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Writer” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown) 2. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Writer” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

2. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter” by Stephen Graham Jones (Saga)

4. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

6. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

7. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

10. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

11. “The Story She Left Behind” by Patti Callahan Henry (Atria)

12. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

13. “Blood Moon” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

14. “Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 3″ by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

15. “Far from Home” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

3. “Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed ed.)” by John Green (Crash Course)

4. “Shred Happens” by Arash Hashemi (Rodale)

5. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

6. “Careless People” by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron)

7. “Resolute” by Benjamin Hall (Harper Influence)

8. “The Tell” by Amy Griffin (Dial)

9. “Martha Stewart’s Gardening Handbook” by Martha Stewart (Harvest)

10. “Who Is Government?” by Michael Lewis (Riverhead)

11. “Heartbreaker” by Mike Campbell (Grand Central)

12. “Make Magic” by Brad Meltzer (Morrow)

13. “Make Money Easy” by Lewis Howes (Hay House Business)

14. “How to Love Better” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

15. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Strawberry Patch Pancake House” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

2. “Story of My Life” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

3. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

6. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “If Cats Disappeared from the World” by Genki Kawamura (Flatiron)

8. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

9. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

11. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

12. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Make Believe” by Victoria Hutchins (Convergent)

14. “Wild Side” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

15. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 25″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

