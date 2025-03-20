US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Heat of the Everflame” by Penn Cole (Atria)

4. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “The Gate of the Feral Gods” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

7. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

8. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Beijing Betrayal” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)

10. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

11. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

12. “Far from Home” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Blood Moon” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

14. “The Ragpicker King” by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey)

15. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Tell” by Amy Griffin (Dial)

3. “How to Love Better” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

4. “Careless People” by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron)

5. “The Broken Rung” by Ellingrud/Yee/Martinez (Harvard Business Review)

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

7. “When God Speaks” by Joshua Giles (Chosen)

8. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

9. “Waiting on the Moon” by Peter Wolf (Little, Brown)

10. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

11. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

12. “Make Magic” by Brad Meltzer (Morrow)

13. “Any Dumb-Ass Can Do It” by Ridge/Finney (BenBella/Holt)

14. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

15. “Open When” by Julie Smith (HarperOne)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Story of My Life” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 25″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Wild Side” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

6. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “If Cats Disappeared from the World” by Genki Kawamura (Flatiron)

8. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

9. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

10. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

12. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

13. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

15. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

