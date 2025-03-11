US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. The House of My…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Brown Noise by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep (Audible Originals)

5. Sound Therapy: Physical Endurance (285.9 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen by Chrissy Teigen, narrated by Chrissy Teigen (Audible Originals)

10. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond, narrated by Dion Graham (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Primal Hunter 11 by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

2. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

4. The Commuter by James Patterson and Aaron Tracy, performed by Lizzy Caplan, Richard Schiff, Thomas Lennon, James Urbaniak, Sarah Steele, Terrence Terrell, Nicolas Dromard, Wolf Williams and full cast (Audible Originals, LLC)

5. You Killed Me First by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Ratcatcher by Anthony Khaseria, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

7. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

8. Queen of Shadows by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. Wild Side by Elsie Silver, narrated by Jason Clarke and Samantha Brentmoor (Elsie Silver Literary Inc.)

