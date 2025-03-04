US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Sound Therapy: Bliss (396Hz)…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Sound Therapy: Bliss (396Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, narrated by Scarlett Burke (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen by Chrissy Teigen, narrated by Chrissy Teigen (Audible Originals)

5. I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Into the Madness by Trevor Aaronson, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. White Noise by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep (Audible Originals)

10. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

2. Battle Mountain by C.J. Box, narrated by David Chandler (Recorded Books)

3. The Ratcatcher by Anthony Khaseria, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

7. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. The Day She Disappeared by Sam Genever, performed by Peter Noble (Audible Studios)

9. This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

