US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

2. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books)

3. The Strawberry Patch Pancake House by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

4. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. The Tell: Oprah’s Book Club by Amy Griffin (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Blood Moon by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Battle Mountain by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House)

9. The Last Juror by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

10. Midnight Black by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. The Tell: Oprah’s Book Club: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Amy Griffin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) (Unabridged) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

6. Fourth Wing (1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 1(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

9. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Hachette Audio)

10. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.