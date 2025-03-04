US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Battle Mountain by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Midnight Black by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Battle Mountain by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Midnight Black by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

5. Mr. Swoony by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by M.D. & Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

10. Homecoming by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. The House of My Mother (Unabridged) by Shari Franke (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. I’ll Have What She’s Having (Unabridged) by Chelsea Handler (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

8. Battle Mountain (Joe Pickett) by C. J. Box (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

