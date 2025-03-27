Ella Langley leads 2025 ACM Awards nominations. Beyoncé and Miranda Lambert are shut out

NEW YORK (AP) — Ella Langley leads the nominees for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ella Langley leads the nominees for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations.

The first-time nominee’s nods include female artist of the year and female new artist.

Notably, there are no nods for Beyoncé’s landmark “Cowboy Carter,” which won the Grammy for both album of the year and country album of the year last month. Miranda Lambert’s “Postcards from Texas” was also not nominated.

The nominations for the 60th annual ACM Awards were announced Thursday. The awards ceremony will take place May 8 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas. Reba McEntire will once again host.

Six of Langley’s nominations stem from her smash hit “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green. It’s up for single of the year, song of the year as both an artist and songwriter, music event of the year and visual media of the year as an artist and director.

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen closely follow Langley’s nominations with seven each. Chris Stapleton has six nominations; Riley Green and Post Malone are tied with five.

Johnson, Wilson, Wallen and Stapleton are up for the night’s top category, entertainer of the year. Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll are also nominated for the award.

Wilson took home the prize last year, becoming one of the few women to earn the trophy. Lambert was named entertainer of the year in 2022. In 2020, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the title — a first ever. Underwood’s win was the first for a woman since 2012, when Taylor Swift won the category.

If Combs wins the category, he will have achieved the ACMs’ Triple Crown Award — which is made up of career wins in the entertainer of the year, new artist (male, female, duo or group) and artist (male, female, duo or group) categories.

Last year, Wallen earned six nominations — a change from just a few years ago. In 2021, he was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. In 2022 and 2023, he received four nominations.

In the album of the year category, Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)” faces off against Wilson’s “Whirlwind,” Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken,” Zach Top’s “Cold Beer & Country Music” and Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion.”

And in the single of the year category, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” competes with Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap,” Malone and Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” Stapleton’s “White Horse” and Langley and Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me.”

In addition to Langley, other first-time nominees include Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Muscadine Bloodline, Shaboozey, Zach Top, The Red Clay Strays, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tucker Wetmore.

The 2025 ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

