Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 30-April 5:

March 30: Actor John Astin is 95. Actor Warren Beatty is 88. Musician Eric Clapton is 80. Actor Paul Reiser is 69. Rapper MC Hammer is 63. Singer Tracy Chapman is 61. Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 61. TV host Piers Morgan is 60. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 59. Actor Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 57. Singer Celine Dion is 57. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” ″Garage Rehab”) is 56. Actor-TV host Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 54. Actor Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 50. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 49. Singer Norah Jones is 46. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 45. Actor Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 44. Actor Jason Dohring (“Veronica Mars”) is 43. Country singer Justin Moore is 41. Actor Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 34. Rapper NF is 34.

March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 98. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 91. Actor Shirley Jones is 91. Musician Herb Alpert is 90. Actor Christopher Walken is 82. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 81. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 81. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 77. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 75. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 70. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 54. Actor Ewan McGregor is 54. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 50. Rapper Tony Yayo is 47. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 45. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” ″Book of Mormon”) is 43. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 42. Guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (and of fun.) is 41. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 40.

April 1: Actor Don Hastings (“As The World Turns”) is 91. Actor Ali MacGraw is 86. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 77. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 75. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 73. Director Barry Sonnenfeld (“Get Shorty,” “Men in Black”) is 72. Singer Susan Boyle is 64. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ″Twilight”) is 63. Country singer Woody Lee is 57. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 54. Rapper-actor Method Man is 54. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ″Dead Presidents”) are 53. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 52. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” ″The Butler”) is 49. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ″Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 43. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 42. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A is 39. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 38. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ″Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 28.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt (TV’s “NCIS: LA,” film’s “The Year of Living Dangerously”) is 80. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ″ER,” ″Perfect Strangers”) is 78. Singer Emmylou Harris is 78. Actor Pamela Reed is 76. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 76. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 64. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 64. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 64. Country singer Billy Dean is 63. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 63. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 61. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 58. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 56. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ″Without a Trace”) is 52. Actor Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “The Mandalorian”) is 50. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 50. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ″Inglourious Basterds”) is 48. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 46. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) (“One Tree Hill”) is 44. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 39. Country singer Chris Janson is 39. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 37.

April 3: Actor Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”) is 84. Actor Marsha Mason is 83. Singer Wayne Newton is 83. Singer Tony Orlando is 81. Singer Richard Thompson is 76. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 75. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 69. Actor Alec Baldwin is 67. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 66. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 64. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 63. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 57. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 53. Actor Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 52. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 51. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 47. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 43. Singer Leona Lewis is 40. Actor Amanda Bynes is 39. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 38. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 34. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 26.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 81. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 75. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 74. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″History of the World Part 1″) is 71. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” ″The Practice”) is 69. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 67. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 65. Talk show host Graham Norton is 62. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” ″Mr. Show”) is 61. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 60. Actor Nancy McKeon is 59. Country singer Clay Davidson is 54. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 54. Singer Jill Scott is 53. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 53. Magician David Blaine is 52. Singer Kelly Price is 52. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 51. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 50. Actor James Roday (“A Million Little Things,” “Psych”) is 49. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face,” “Orange Is the New Black”) is 46. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 42. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 42. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101″) is 34. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 32. Singer Austin Mahone is 29.

April 5: Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law & Order”) is 84. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 83. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ″Barney Miller”) is 82. Actor Jane Asher is 79. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 75. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 73. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 71. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play (“House Party”) is 61. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 59. Musician Paula Cole is 57. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ″What About Brian”) is 54. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 54. Country singer Pat Green is 53. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 52. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 50. Actor Sterling K. Brown (Film’s “Black Panther,” TV’s “This Is Us”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of Eli Young Band is 44. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 43. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 36.

