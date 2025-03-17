Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 23-29: March 23: Director Mark Rydell (“On Golden Pond”) is 96. Singer Chaka…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 23-29:

March 23: Director Mark Rydell (“On Golden Pond”) is 96. Singer Chaka Khan is 72. Actor Amanda Plummer is 68. Actor Catherine Keener is 66. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” ″About Schmidt”) is 61. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 60. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 60. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 59. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 57. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 56. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 55. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 53. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off the Boat”) is 51. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 49. Actor Keri Russell is 49. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 47. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 47. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 47. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 47. Country singer Brett Young is 44. Actor Ben Rappaport (“Ozark,” “The Good Wife”) is 39.

March 24: Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 77. Singer Nick Lowe is 76. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 74. Actor Robert Carradine (“Revenge of the Nerds”) is 71. Actor Donna Pescow is 71. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 65. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 64. TV personality Star Jones is 63. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 61. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 60. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 55. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 55. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 55. Actor Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 54. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 52. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 51. Actor Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 48. Actor Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 48. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 48. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 47. Actor Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 46. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 45. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 45. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 44. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 39. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 35.

March 25: Film critic Gene Shalit is 99. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (“Third Watch,” “Starsky and Hutch”) is 82. Musician Elton John is 78. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 77. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 72. Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 67. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 65. Actor Brenda Strong (“Desperate Housewives”) is 65. Actor Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 61. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 60. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 58. Actor Laz Alonso (“Avatar,” “Fast and Furious”) is 54. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 50. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 49. Actor Lee Pace (film’s “The Hobbit,” TV’s “Pushing Daisies”) is 46. Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Singer-actor Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” ″American Idol”) is 41. Comedian Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Rapper Big Sean is 37. Music producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 37. Actor Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) is 36. Singer-actor Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 36. Actor Kiowa Gordon (“Twilight”) is 35. Actor Seychelle Gabriel (“The Legend of Korra”) is 34.

March 26: Singer Diana Ross is 81. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 77. Singer-actor Vicki Lawrence is 76. Actor Ernest Thomas (“Everybody Hates Chris,” ″What’s Happening”) is 76. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 75. Actor Martin Short is 75. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 73. Country singer Dean Dillon is 70. Country singer Charly McClain is 69. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 68. Actor Ellia English (“The Jamie Foxx Show,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 66. Actor Jennifer Grey is 65. Actor Billy Warlock (“Baywatch”) is 64. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (“The Hughleys”) is 63. Actor Michael Imperioli (“Life on Mars,” ″The Sopranos”) is 59. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 57. Guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins is 57. Actor Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” ″This Is 40″) is 53. Actor T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Rapper Juvenile is 50. Actor Amy Smart (“Road Trip,” ″Felicity”) is 49. Actor Bianca Kajlich (“Rules of Engagement,” ″Boston Public”) is 48. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan is 45. Actor Keira Knightley is 40. Rapper J-Kwon is 39. Actor Carly Chaikin (“Mr. Robot,” “Suburgatory”) is 35.

March 27: Actor Julian Glover is 90. Actor Jerry Lacy is 89. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 85. Actor Michael York is 83. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 75. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss is 66. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 62. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 62. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 60. Actor Talisa Soto is 58. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 57. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 56. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 55. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 55. Actor Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie,” “Castle”) is 54. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 50. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 49. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 41. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 37. Singer Kimbra is 35. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 30. Singer Halle Bailey is 25.

March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 84. Actor Dianne Wiest is 79. Country singer Reba McEntire is 70. Actor Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 63. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 59. Actor Tracey Needham (“The Division,” “JAG”) is 58. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 56. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 56. Actor Vince Vaughn is 55. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 54. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 52. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 52. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 49. Actor Julia Stiles is 44. Singer Lady Gaga is 39. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 37.

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 82. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 78. Actor Bud Cort (“Harold and Maude”) is 77. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Harry Potter”) is 70. Actor Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 70. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 68. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 66. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 64. Model Elle Macpherson is 62. Actor Annabella Sciorra (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) is 61. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 58. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 58. Actor Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 57. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 57. Country singer Brady Seals is 56. Actor Megan Hilty is 44. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 44.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.